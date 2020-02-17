A Tearful Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To Walking Pneumonia — WATCH

Superstar Elton John was forced to cut a performance in Auckland, New Zealand, short on Sunday night, announcing he was struggling with walking pneumonia, according to social media posts.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland,” John wrote on Instagram. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.”

John seemed determined to muddle through his set, though during the song “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” the show stopped for a short while so he could receive medical attention.

John came back and began singing again, but by the time he got to “Daniel,” his voice completely gave way. “I’ve just completely lost my voice—I can’t sing,” he told the crowd, per the BBC. “I’ve got to go. I’m sorry.”

In a video, the emotional 72-year-old singer can be seen putting his hand over his face, then finally allowing himself to be escorted off the stage by assistants as the crowd chanted, “Elton! Elton!”

He’d performed 15 of the 25 songs on his setlist.

John’s next two shows, on Tuesday and Thursday, are set to go on as scheduled, per promoters.

The concerts are part of his three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, after which he has said he’s retiring to spend more time with his family.

