Socialite Life
Now Reading
Aaron Owen: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Aaron Owen: Male Model Spotlight

by
December 15, 2022
Aaron Owen
Photo via Aaron Owen/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Aaron Owen.

You may recognize Aaron Owen from his stint as an Islander on Season 2 of Love Island USA. Aaron entered the villa on Day 16 and was dumped from the island on Day 26.

As a model, Aaron is repped by NTA, TNG, and Wilhelmina.

Follow Aaron Owen on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ? (He’s 28 years old)
Birthplace: Palmdale, CA

Height: 6’
Waist: 33
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Aaron Owen

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top