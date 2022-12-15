Aaron Owen: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Aaron Owen.

You may recognize Aaron Owen from his stint as an Islander on Season 2 of Love Island USA. Aaron entered the villa on Day 16 and was dumped from the island on Day 26.

As a model, Aaron is repped by NTA, TNG, and Wilhelmina.

Follow Aaron Owen on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ? (He’s 28 years old)

Birthplace: Palmdale, CA

Height: 6’

Waist: 33

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Aaron Owen

