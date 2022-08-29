Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Aaron Owen, Dani Garcia, Cole Etgen, and more

by
August 29, 2022
Aaron Owen
Photo via Aaron Owen/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Aaron Owen, Dani Garcia, Cole Etgen, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Ben Crofchick in his boxer briefs.

Jordan Torres takes a sip.

Dani Garcia is ripped.

Damian Vazquez and a ball.

Jarrod Scott works it.

Cole Etgen in jeans.

Emilio Alcaraz is having a good hair day.

Victor Pinheiro by the docks.

Luiz Piva and his outside gym.

Aaron Owen knows how to take a good selfie.

