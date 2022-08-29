Taylor Swift announces a brand new album is dropping in October!

Published by

It wasTaylor Swift‘s night at the 2022 MTV VMAs! To wrap up the event, the superstar took the stage to accept her trophy for Video of the Year for her “All Too Well” short film — and her victory speech was one to remember.

Swift, who stunned in a bejeweled frock and matching heels, thanked her colleagues and fans before dropping a bombshell, revealing new music is on the way!

“I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that … we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she gushed. “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [Red (Taylor’s Version)] if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

“And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21,” added the singer. “And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Unsurprisingly, the crowd went wild — as did social media.

“Don’t speak to me on october 21st I WILL be volatile and unpredictable,” quipped one social media user, while another wrote, “When the bf has to rewind bc your excitement was too loud to hear her! I CAN’T BREATHE UNTIL OCT 21st.”

Echoed a third, “I finally have something to look forward to omg thank you @taylorswift13.”

Right as the clock struck midnight, the songwriter updated her Instagram to reveal the cover of the album, which is titled Midnights.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” she captioned the post. “Meet me at midnight.”

This will be the 32-year-old singer’s tenth album, not counting her re-recordings. Her last album containing brand new material was Evermore, which she released in December 2020.

At this year’s MTV VMAs, which was held on Sunday, August 28, in New Jersey, Swift’s “All Too Well” short film also took home the win for Best Longform Video.