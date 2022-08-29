Harry Styles was left amused as a fan threw a chicken nugget at him on stage as he performed at his New York concert on Saturday evening.

Former One Direction star Harry, 28, had been performing at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night when he discovered the nugget on stage.

As he picked up the food from the floor, he asked his fans: “Is this a chicken nugget?!”

Holding the nugget in the air before walking around the stage he added: “Interesting, very interesting approach.”

whoever threw the chicken nugget at harry styles, i love you🥹 pic.twitter.com/0uQbwtV1cD — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) August 28, 2022

In an attempt to find the culprit, Harry asks the crowd: “Who threw the chicken nugget? It’s another chicken nugget,” the Watermelon Sugar singer added as another was thrown onto the stage.

Fans then began chanting to demand the singer to eat the nugget, but he refuses and explains: “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat.”

He then chucks the first nugget back to the audience member and says: “There you go, you can have your nugget back,” before turning around to get the second piece of fast food.

Holding the breadcrumbed meat in the air, he says: “First of all, this is cold and I’m assuming very old.”

The fan shouts back: “No,” before the crowd begin chanting “eat it, eat it, eat it” again, causing Harry to laugh.

“Would you like it back,” he asks the fan and as they say yes, he looks baffled and repeats: “You want it back? Why?”

The audience giggle as Harry repeats the fans answer, which was simply “because”.

Throwing the second piece of fast food back, Harry says: “Alright, here you go. Don’t eat it.”

“Oh now it’s on the floor,” Harry says before he advises the crowd member, “don’t eat it, we will get you another nugget, OK? Fear not.”

