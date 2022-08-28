The Week in Drag – Drag Race recaps from around the world, Trixie’s advice for aspiring queens, Yvie Oddly is the queen of Halloween and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back again to keep you up-to-date on ALL of the news from the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And, boy, there’s a lot of it. Mama Ru has been keeping busy, with a whopping four series currently airing – and some of your favorite Ru-cappers are on the case to talk about the challenges, the fashions and., of course, the drama (I’m looking at you, Drag Race Philippines.)

We also catch up with some of our favorite drag duos (Trixie & Katya, Bob & Monét and Violet & Gottmik), are treated to some new wig wizardry from Jaymes Mansfield and new music from Nicky Doll. There’s SO much to see, so let’s brig. It to the runway!

Last week, 80s singing sensation Taylor Dayne (a/k/a Electra Owl) was eliminated on the second episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Denali and Thorgy Thor recap the episode and kiki with hosts Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville at the Roscoe’s Viewing Party recorded live from Chicago.

On last week’s Drag Race Down Under, the Aussie and Kiwi queens played the Snatch Game, with varying degrees of success and brought big top inspired fashions to the runway. Our “Binge Queens”: Kita Mean, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jasmine Kennedie and June Jambalaya take us through the highs, lows and drama. Watch this sneak peek and subscribe to WOW Presents Plus to see full episodes.

Drag Race Down Under season one alum Art Simone also has something to say about the episode and she welcomes Space Horse to her web series “Kick Ons” to discuss the game and the looks.

The queens of Mama Ru’s latest international franchise, Drag Race Philippines, definitely brought the drama and the eleganza on the show’s premiere episodes. The always delightful Ongina and Rock M Sakura toot and boot the runway looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.” (And, as someone who adores Ongina, let’s put it out into the universe that we get to see more of her.)

Pythia and Suki Doll play “slap or scrap” as they rate and review the art-inspired runway fashions from Canada’s Drag Race.

Your reigning “Queen of She Done Already Done Has Herses”, the fashion icon Raja, is the latest subject of the great “Portrait of a Queen” web series. This should be required viewing for those of you who hopped on the Drag Race train after season three, as Raja is just the best.

If you aspire to become a drag queen (and aren’t a celebrity already), you can’t find a better source of knowledge and advice than Trixie Mattel. In this video, she shares her tips on how to transform yourself into a fabulous queen (and potential future drag legend.)

I have had the chance to interview some hilarious queens (and if you don’t believe me, check out my recent chat with Bob and Monét that still makes me smile.) Two queens who are definitely on my interview bucket list are Trixie and Katya because I can only hope our chat is as entertaining as this one they recently did for Attitude UK.

Trixie and Katya devote the latest episode of “UNHhhh” to the subject of men. Katya and Trixie describe their dream men and answer a fan question about dealing with too many manly straight men in the workplace.

Bob and Monét revisit the stunning looks of the Realness of Fortune Ball on All Stars season 7 on “Sibling Watchery.”

And you can listen to Bob and Monét being…well…Bob and Monét as they discuss nightlife and other random topics on “Sibling Rivalry.”

Fresh off RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, Yvie Oddly stars as The Boogieman in RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of the Living Drag, an extravagantly produced live stage production that draws inspiration from Dante’s Divine Comedy. Joining Yvie Oddly in the annual Halloween spectacular will be a cast of sinful RuPaul’s Drag Race queens that have been summoned from the depths of the Boogieman’s fiery hell, including Aquaria the Sloth, Asia O’Hara the Envious, Bosco the Lustful, DeJa Skye the Greedy, Kim Chi the Glutton, Lady Camden the Proud, Rosé the Vain, and Vanessa Vanjie the Wrathful. Presented by Voss Events, in collaboration with World of Wonder, RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of the Living Drag will take place in eight North American cities, including in Chicago (at the Rosemont Theatre on 10/25) and New York (at Kings Theatre on October 30).

“Prepare for chills and thrills in this year’s production of Night of the Living Drag,” promises Yvie Oddly. “As the ultimate queen of curiosities, I am excited to host a fierce and frightful exploration into all of world’s most wicked sins.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of the Living Drag tour launches October 20th in Houston and runs through October 30 in New York with stops in Chicago, Boston, Washington DC, and more. Tickets are available at VossEvents.com.

Did you know that season 4 queen (and Emmy-winning hairdresser) Delta Work has a podcast? “Very That!” which you can find on Willam and Alaska’s MOM Podcast network is a definite must-listen for Drag Race fans (and Delta is a truly underrated queen.) On this episode, she chats with her special guest, Raja.

Jaymes Mansfield is back with a new wig transformation in her “Iconic Blondes” series, giving us her take on the iconic Sailor Moon ‘do. Spoiler: it’s adorable.

In Laganja Estranja’s latest “Day in the Life” vlog she takes us along as she performs at Seattle Pride with Ongina and Crystal Methyd.

I can’t afford international travel, so II am glad Violet and Gottmik shared their tales from their recent jaunt to Ibiza on the latest “No Gorge.”

And that’s it for this week. We’ll leave you with this fun new bop from the stunning Nicky Doll. Enjoy “Attention” and until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

