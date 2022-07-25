Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are taking their show on the road – get ready for Sibling Rivalry Live!

What’s better than seeing one drag legend live on stage? How about two drag legends? RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight winner and co-star of HBO Max’s amazing series We’re Here Bob the Drag Queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season four co-winner (and currently slaying on the all-winners season eight of All Stars) Monét X Change are taking their hilarious act to a city near you.

Bob and Monét are hitting the road this fall with their first-ever “Sibling Rivalry Live” show presented by Obsessed and powered by Five Senses Reeling. The tour kicks off on September 14 in St. Louis, MO, and weaves its way across the country with stops in cities including Nashville, Boston, Washington DC, New York and Atlanta through October 6.

Known for their honest & hilarious comedic observations on their popular podcasts, including Sibling Rivalry, Sibling Advicery, and Sibling Watchery, Bob & Monét will take it ten steps further with the outrageous “Sibling Rivalry Live” show. This Sibling Rivalry has reached a new dimension in a multi-media extravaganza that takes us through the television tubes on a quest to settle the ultimate dispute. Sit back, relax and don’t touch that remote because this is a battle royale of lip-syncs, costume changes, and low blows you do not want to miss.

“I am willing to go on the record saying that this is the BEST time I have ever had on stage…PERIODT!” enthused Monét. While Bob fully agrees with Monét saying, “I am willing to go on the record to say this is the BEST time Monét has ever had on stage… PERIODT!”

We had a chance to talk to Bob and Monét about the upcoming tour, how they really feel about working with each other, their comedic inspiration, and lots more in our exclusive interview. We also put these hilarious queens in the hot seat for a round of Socialite Seven questions and find out why #JusticeforPotato could possibly break the internet. Read on and catch up with two of our favorite queens.

What made you decide to take Sibling Rivalry on tour?

Bob: So, we decided to go on tour back in 2018 or 2019. It was when we decided to actually go on tour and then obviously the world shut down and we have been postponed several times because of many, many different factors. But we’re finally having a chance to go out there. Monét and I did live Sibling Rivalry podcasts back in New York City and this is a really beefed-up amped-up version of what we used to do in New York City.

Monét: Sibling Rivalry is our love child. We love doing a podcast and we love the community that we fostered, these powerful social relationships we have, with our Patreon subscribers – or just the people who are not on Patreon who listen to our podcast every week. We’re just excited to give them the experience.

How did you put the show together?

Bob: Well, we’re actually in talks right now for casting our show, and we’re really excited about these potential prospects that we have on the horizon. Our creative director, Marvin Brown is a really talented, amazing person. He’s the creative director of We’re Here and he’s incredibly talented. He’s a great choreographer. Everybody’s worked for everyone from Beyonce to J-Lo, and we’re very excited to have him working with us on this upcoming tour.

Monét: And, also, a big part of it was to have our own music. Bob has some music coming up that’s going be featured on the tour and some of my songs as well. And so, we’re excited to be giving [the fans] a tour that feels all-around authentic to us with our own music, our own creative direction in the show and giving them all of that.

What can audiences expect when they come to see you live?

Bob: Well, Monét and I are true show ponies. We learned our drag at the best drag school in the whole world, which is called New York City nightlife. We studied at the feet of such great performers like Peppermint. Sherry Vine, Bianca Del Rio, Jackie Dupree and Jackie Beat. And, on top of that, both of us having histories of performance. We both went to college for performance – Monét for opera performance, and me for acting. So, there’s all of that rolled into one big ball of a fabulous drag queen podcast. So, you’re going to see dancing. You’re going to see us singing original music. We’re both songwriters as well. It’s going to be like the most beefed-up podcast you’ve ever seen in your life with live performances, music, singing, costume changes, makeup magic, and all of that.

Monét: I think a lot of people, when they hear a touring podcast, they think there’s going to be us sitting down at a table and listening to a song. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. This is a drag show. This means music, this means comedians and this means Lights, camera, action. It’s like a full, full, full experience.

What is your favorite thing about working together?

Monét: My favorite thing about working with Bob is…and anybody who’s ever listened to Bob speak knows that he’s very, very brilliant. Bob has an idea for every second of the day and I think that working with him is always nice – to see Bob’s mind spin and work and twist and bend. It’s given us some really creative ideas for the show. But more than that, just working with Bob. I mean, I’m very grateful to be at a point in my career where I can get to pick and choose a lot of things that I really want to do. Things that I really feel passionate about and being in board with Bob is always fun. And we do stupid videos and we have fun and we do silly things. We get on each other’s nerves. We laugh. We yell at each other. We joke. it’s all great.

Bob: I get to tour with my best friend. I get to travel the world and connect with people with my best friend. You know, I’ve worked with…if you name a drag queen, I’ve probably worked with her at this point. And nothing compares to when me and Monét [work together.] The magic that we have is really unparalleled.

Is there one thing about the other does that drives you crazy?

Bob: Everything. What do you mean one thing? (Both laugh) Monét drives me crazier than anyone I’ve ever met.

Monét: Well, you know, I don’t have the same experience. Nothing about Bob irritates me. I love everything about Bob. So, this is actually new for me to hear, the vitriol coming out of his mouth in this moment. I guess I should reassess this more, huh?

Bob: I mean, Monét is like…this is a great example. No one knows how to irritate me like Monét. She knows what to say when to say it, how to say it, to get a reaction out of me. And she gets the reaction she wants every single time, which is truly the mark of like having like a kid sister, but also it’s done with love. Monét’s never, ever tried to hurt my feelings or be antagonistic in a harmful way to me ever, not once. We always have each other’s best interest at heart.

How do you find the time in the day to put out so much amazing content?

Bob: We have a great team. It’s very important to have that support system. And because, you know, you just can’t do it on all on your own. You just cannot, there’s no way you can do it all on your own – you have to have a good foundation. We both have great assistants. We both have great managers and great agents and they help us manage our time and really put out sound products and things that we’re proud of and want to present to people.

I love your advice podcast, Sibling Advicery. What is the oddest question you’ve been asked on that show?

Sibling Advicery will be coming back soon. We’re wrapping up season eight of Sibling Watchery right now, so we’ll be back. What was there one Monét? That one where that guy was like really toxic. And he was like, “I only want to date someone who looks like me and acts like me.”

Monét: Oh yeah, I do remember.

Bob: He was like, “I only want a guy who’s six foot two. He can’t be 6’3”. He can’t be 6’1”. He has to be exactly 184 pounds. It has to be this much thin muscle. He has to have a job in one of these fields he has to make this.” I was like, girl, you just want us to cosign your toxicity.

Monét: I mean, yes, have your preferences and what you like, but we can’t help you. You have already decided everything that you want. So how we possibly help you?

I know you’re both doing stand-up and I did ask Bob before, but what is your writing process like? Where do you get ideas?

Monét: Everything I learned about comedy writing is from Bob the Drag Queen, Matteo Lane, and Nicole Byer. And the best advice I got was to think about the stories about yourself that you think are funny. Because if you think it’s funny, other people will. And I would just jot down these notes and those stories, what I found was funny. And then from there, I just sort of write jokes from there, but they all came from authentic experiences. Because that was the advice I got from three great comedians and it worked out and I’ve really been enjoying, doing stand-up. it’s very hard. It’s very scary but it’s very rewarding.

Bob: And if you watch Monet’s show and all the funny stuff I helped her with, if it’s not funny, that’s Nicole and Matteo (laughs). You know, years ago, someone told me – and I would not do this now for my stand-up. But they said, if you want to just get something down, rant about something and then make it funny.

And that was how I wrote my first ever stand-up set. I was ranting about something that I couldn’t stand and then I ended up finding a way to make it funny. And my first rant was about was about cushioned toilet seats. I said, “When you sit on a cushioned toilet seat, it feels like you’re shitting on a couch.” And that was like kind of the bit. And I just kind of expanded from there. You know, sometimes you can have a notion, the notion itself doesn’t have to be funny, but you can find humor in that thing. For example, I do a bit where I talk about how masculinity is afraid of femininity. Now that notion itself is not funny, but, as a humorist, I’ve been able to find ways to find humor in that subject and talk about it without punching down. I’m not telling people that can’t punch down. It’s not really part of my comedy anymore. It used to be – and there is an audience for that. It’s just not the kind of company that I would personally want to go see or participate in.

Besides the tour, what else is coming up for you?

Bob: We are currently filming season three of We’re Here.

Monét, how’s Colleen?

Monét; She’s doing very well. She has a lot of hair now, but you know, I have realized that Colleen is her own person and Colleen is not like the others, she’s different. And you know, I’ve embraced that about her.

Bob: And, I also want to point out – that Monet’s not acknowledging – is that there is a very sad dog named Potato living in Monét’s house that has been being bullied and intimidated.

Monét; My God, that is not true.

Bob: Okay. Well, Monét’s not there. I’m only gonna expose in [one of] Monét’s stories, there was a bit of a very sad dog crying at the bottom of the stairs – the only place he feels safe away from Colleen the bully. So, justice for Potato. #JusticeforPotato. Monét, release the footage.

Monét; Potato is a Chihuahua dog and they shake by themselves. And every time my boyfriend leaves, the dog just goes by the door and shakes until he comes home. It’s got nothing to do with Colleen. Being at the bottom of the stairs is his business, not Colleen’s.

Bob and Monét Answer the Socialite Seven

Who has been the biggest inspiration in your careers?

Monét: Oh, for me, because I love talk shows and she’s one of my comedy and personality idols is Chelsea Handler. I really, really, really love Chelsea Handler. She’s so brilliant. So funny.

Bob: outside of the New York City drag queens, Peppermint, Sherry Vine and Bianca del Rio are my big drag influences. And in terms of comedy, definitely, Whoopi Goldberg and Chris Rock are two of my biggest influences. Sprinkle in some Wanda Sykes and you’re really going to find out where Bob the Drag Queen…if you take all those references and put them together, my entire performance style makes perfect sense.

Monét: You forgot to say Monét X Change

Bob: And, obviously, Macaroni X Cheese.

What is your dream lip sync song/spoken word?

Monét: I would love to do Tiffany Pollard’s monologue to Gemma Collins from Celebrity Big Brother UK. Pretty much, I would let Gemma know that she’s a fat, charisma-eating so-called talent. It’s such a funny monologue. I would love to do it.

Bob: You know, there’s a lot of great Designing Women monologues out there, actually. Dixie Carter blessed us with so much great stuff, but one of my favorites will always be Crystal LaBeija going off on the judges in the documentary The Queen. it’s so good.

Who, besides each other, would you love to work with?

Monét: I would love to work with Oprah. I just did that Vogue moment and Oprah and I DMed, but the capacity to work with Oprah in any other way, whatever it is. Just to see Oprah face to face and work with her in something, I would die.

Bob: I have a dream that one day I’ll be able to write a movie where me and Leslie Jones are siblings and Whoopi Goldberg is our mother. This is my dream, and I will make it happen.

Who would fans be surprised to know you’re a fan of?

Bob: Good question. Who do you think it is for you, Mo?

Monét: I don’t know. Surprised I’m a fan of? Maybe SZA…I just don’t know.

Bob: I don’t think your fans would be surprised because you don’t stop talking about her. (Laughs) People might be shocked to realize that every, and I tell you every morning, I wake up to the song “The Way I Am” by Ingrid Michaelson. This is literally every single morning that song wakes me up. Every morning.

Monét: Gag. Did I know that? I don’t know if I knew that.

Bob: Once we go on tour, you’re going to hear it!

What are three things you can’t live without?

Bob: I don’t want to say I’m basic, but you know, oxygen, food, and water (laughs.) But if it’s not the actual, literal basics…I am not afraid to say I love social media. If I couldn’t have my Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter, I’d fall apart. Umm, performing. I really feel like I’ve got to perform. I gotta get my ass out there and perform…and I love also watching performances too.

Monét: Yeah. I think I could not live without music. That’s not one of the basic ones but I really could listen to music literally all day long. I love music. I could not live without dessert. A meal is not complete without dessert. Whether it’d be an olive cake from Tender Greens or a cookie, I have to have dessert after a meal or else it just doesn’t make sense to my brain. And lastly, liquor. I love booze. Booze is great. It’s on my rider. I literally came off of a tour and I have like 13 bottles of Casamigos tequila because every stop gives me a bottle and you know what, I’m not ashamed and I love it.

What superpower or talent would you like to wake up with tomorrow?

Bob: Mind control. My superpower would be mind control for sure.

Monét: I would do super speed. If I were super speedy, I can do anything. I wouldn’t need to fly because I can literally run across water. I can get to the continent of Asia in five minutes. Uh, super speed. And then also I could rob a bank. I would do it so fast, they wouldn’t even know the money was gone.

Bob: Oh my God, Monét. You’d rob a bank?

Monét: I sure would if I had super speed.

We’re learning all kinds of things.

Bob: Oh yeah, we are, honey. We’re learning Monét’s on the FBI watch list.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Bob: I used to lie and say that this advice was from my mom, but it’s actually not true. I thought of it myself, but advice always sounds more solid when you say, “My mom always said…” That sounds more solid, but anyway, when anyone gives you advice, consider the source. I’m gonna repeat that. When anyone gives you advice, consider the source. If you have a friend who’s single telling you how to get a man, don’t listen to that bitch. She doesn’t know what she’s fucking talking about. If you’ve got a friend who’s always in some drama telling you how to keep peace, don’t listen to that bitch. She don’t know how to keep peace. You know what I mean?

Monét: This is something that RuPaul said, actually, and it’s so true and good for me, especially when I was really discovering my gender identity and how I wanted to move and look and navigate the world is, what others think of you is none of my business. So, if you don’t like the fact that I do drag, that’s not my business. You don’t like the fact that I wear acrylic nails, it’s not my business. You don’t like the fact I wear makeup, that’s literally not my business. It’s all you. I’m doing my thing. That’s your shit to figure out.

Tickets for the Sibling Rivalry tour (and meet and greets!) are available here.

Follow Bob on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also keep up with Bob (and grab some sweet swag) at Bob’s website. You can find Monét on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and on her website. Follow Sibling Rivalry on Instagram and join their Patreon for even more fabulous content.

THE LATEST ON SL