Penn Badgley says faking masturbation on camera is more awkward than sex scenes
Penn Badgley says faking masturbation on camera is more awkward than sex scenes

July 25, 2022
Penn Badgley Stitcher's "Podcrushed" Launch Event
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

 
Penn Badgley says faking masturbation on camera is more awkward than filming sex scenes.

The former ‘Gossip Girl’ star has opened up about some of the more explicit moments he shot for hit Netflix series ‘You‘ and admitted having to simulate solo sex acts in front of a camera crew was more daunting than filming with another person.

Speaking on his ‘Podcrushed’ podcast, Penn explained: “I have to fake masturbate and even that … I’ve realised I’ve not done that so many times on camera.

“You don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal and then you discover it’s in front of a camera and a crew with a camera on your face. I have to say sometimes those scenes are harder than with (another) person.”

In ‘You’, Penn plays serial stalker Joe Goldberg who turns to murder and he admitted directors were worried he was making the solo sex act scenes look too “creepy”.

He added: “Every time I’ve done a masturbation scene … I’ve always gotten the note to make it less creepy.

“They say like, ‘Close your eyes or go faster or go slower.’ I’m like, ‘What? This man is f*****g murdering people, and he’s masturbating in the street. You’re saying I’m making it creepy? How is it I’m the one making it creepy?’”

The actor revealed his colleagues thought keeping his eyes open during those scenes was part of the problem.

He explained: “I just remember I wouldn’t close my eyes and the director came up to me. He was like, ‘Buddy, I think you gotta close your eyes’. “

However, Penn was adamant being creepy was “the f*****g point” of his character.

Penn has starred in three seasons of the hit show and filming on the fourth series kicked off in London back in March.

New episodes are believed to be scheduled to drop on the streaming service in late 2022.

