Adele set to open Las Vegas concert residency in November 2022

Adele will reportedly open her Las Vegas residency in November 2022.

The 34-year-old superstar had been set to open her ‘Weekends with Adele’ show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace back in January but cancelled at the last minute and the show will now run from November 18 until February 24, according to new information said to have been leaked by Ticketmaster and obtained by The Sun newspaper.

A source said: “The buzz is that we are gearing up for a ­booking announcement before the end of the month. It has been a hugely stressful time for the ­exec here because they staked so much money on her deal. It will be a huge relief once the dates are re-booked. They took the decision to wait until Adele was ready, but it’s been nerve-racking because no one expected the wait to be as long as it has been. But there is a confidence that once she hits the stage, all the previous negativity will be forgotten.”

The alleged new dates come just days after it was reported that the ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker had been motivated to “push forward” with rescheduling her Sin City shows after returning to the stage for two sell-out gigs at Hyde Park in London at the beginning of July and teased that an announcement was imminent.

A source said: “Adele loved performing in

London and it gave her the drive to push forward with her Vegas residency. An announcement is coming in the next few weeks. Management have asked for a celebration to promote her return.”

Back in January, the Grammy Award winning songstress wept as she explained to fans that she had “tried everything” to get her show up and running but COVID had “destroyed” everything.

She said in a video shared to her social media channels: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible.”

