Jason Momoa collides with motorcyclist in terrifying head-on crash

Published by

OK Magazine

Jason Momoa is alive and well after he was involved in a terrifying head-on collision. The Aquaman star was driving down Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, Calif. when a motorcyclist driving the opposite direction clipped him while zipping around a turn.

Sources spilled the rider briefly edged into Momoa’s lane while taking the curve and accidentally made contact with the actor’s vehicle.

mega

The rider was lucky to walk away from the accident with bruising and minor injuries after reportedly slamming into the Dune star’s windshield during the crash and tumbling over the Oldsmobile, ending up on the opposite side of the car.

It’s been confirmed Momoa and the motorcyclist are both totally fine. The collision was ruled an accident with neither driver at fault.

JUST A BREAK? JASON MOMOA & EIZA GONZÁLEZ ARE OVER, BUT SOURCE CLAIMS THEY COULD GET BACK TOGETHER IN THE FUTURE

The crash comes a month after the Game of Thrones actor and former girlfriend actress Eiza González made the decision to part ways.

“They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public,” the source spilled on the exes, adding there was still hope that “they might work it out.”

“Jason is a cool guy,” another inside explained prior to their amicable split. “Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things. She will see Jason when they are in the same city.”

JASON MOMOA ALLEGEDLY ADVOCATED FOR AMBER HEARD TO KEEP HER ROLE AS MERA IN ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’

As OK! previously reported, Momoa announced the end of his marriage on Wednesday, January 12, after his breakup with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple had previously been together since 2005 and share children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” their joint statement read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

TMZ was first to break the news of Momoa’s car accident.