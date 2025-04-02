Quick Drag: Makeover Madness with Monét X Change and Plastique Tiara

Last week, on a very emotional episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the remaining five queens were challenged to makeover family members for one of the best challenges of the season.

A queen that no makeover could improve, the stunning Plastique Tiara joins the equally flawless Monét X Change to discuss the episode, from the revealing mini challenge to the stellar lip sync (that resulted in a double shantay) – and judge Law Roach’s hilarious crush on Onya Nurve’s father – on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”