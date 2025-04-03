Meet Instagram Hottie: Mattia Narducci

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Mattia Narducci.
Mattia is an Italian actor and model. On the modeling front he is repped by d’management, DT Model Management, DAMAN, A Management, Two Management, FiveTwenty Management, RICHESMGMT, PRM Agency, and Select Model Management.
He has worked for such designers as Giorgio Armani, Montblanc, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, GUESS, and more.
Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Mattia Narducci
LINK LOVE
|Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)
|Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)
|The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
|Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)
|Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)
|Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
- With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
- Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
- The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
- SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
- Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
- Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
- Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.