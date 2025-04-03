Meet Instagram Hottie: Mattia Narducci

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Mattia Narducci.

Mattia is an Italian actor and model. On the modeling front he is repped by d’management, DT Model Management, DAMAN, A Management, Two Management, FiveTwenty Management, RICHESMGMT, PRM Agency, and Select Model Management.

He has worked for such designers as Giorgio Armani, Montblanc, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, GUESS, and more.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Mattia Narducci