The Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera Tour That Never Happened Thanks to the Coronavirus

Adam Lambert was scheduled to tour with Christina Aguilera this summer, but things had to be put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “You know what’s funny? There was quite a plan to tour with @xtina this summer in the United States. Large rooms too! But unfortunately, everything got into Lock Down before we were ready to announce. You all know that I’m a fan of OG Christina Aguilera. waiting time see if we can reschedule it! (sic)”

Now that would have been one damn good tour.

Last Thursday, Adam reunited remotely with his Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor to record “You Are the Champions” dedicated to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus.

All proceeds made from the reimagining of their 1977 arena hit We Are the Champions will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization.

The fast-spreading respiratory illness forced Queen to postpone their European tour dates this summer, and Lambert was forced to postpone five April shows at the Venetian Las Vegas.

