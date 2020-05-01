Adam Lambert and Queen Release Charity Single ‘You Are the Champions’ — WATCH

Thanks to the internet, being in the UK and Los Angeles didn’t stop Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert from recording a new version of Queen’s classic, “We Are The Champions,” now retitled “You Are The Champions.”

It’s available now through all streaming and download services and you can check the song’s official video out above.

Brian May and Roger Taylor have been performing pop-up concerts from their respective homes while in lockdown and the seeds of this new May, Taylor and Lambert version of “We Are The Champions” were sown when May posted a MicroCon invitation to jam with him on the classic Queen track on his Instagram. Taylor was first to respond, followed by Lambert who in his at-home performance changed the lyric mid-song to “YOU are the Champions.”

Overwhelmed with calls for the track to be made available to download the resulting ‘virtual jam’ version now titled “You Are The Champions” and additionally featuring band bass player Neil Fairclough, is available now on all streaming and download services.

Proceeds raised from the track will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the United Nations Foundation. The Fund provides tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE, testing kits, trainings, and more. Additionally, the Fund supports the rapid development of a vaccine and theraputics.

Of the song, Lambert stated, “It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the front line all over the world that we dedicate our performance.”

