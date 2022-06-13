Adam Rippon, Alexander Ludwig, Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Adam Rippon/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Adam Rippon is ripped, Alexander Ludwig gazes, Austin Mahone poses, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Charles Melton
Taylor Lautner
Trevor Donovan
Joel Kim Booster
Ronen Rubinstein
Jeremy Pope
Derek Hough
Nick Jonas
Ryan Seacrest
Adam Rippon
Alexander Ludwig
Austin Mahone
