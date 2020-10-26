Socialite Life
Alan Ritchson, John Stamos, Jason Derulo, and More Insta Snaps
Alan Ritchson, John Stamos, Jason Derulo, and More Insta Snaps

by
October 26, 2020
Alan Ritchson
Alan Ritchson/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Alan Ritchson is ripped, John Stamos voted, Jason Derulo is ready to pop, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

David Hernandez

Trevor Donovan

Diplo

Lil Nas X

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGtg-fylcBH/

Pierson Fodé

Shawn Mendes

View this post on Instagram

By @_glen_luchford

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Jesus Luz

Joe Manganiello

Rome Flynn

View this post on Instagram

#DWY 10/30 link in bio

A post shared by KING (@romeflynn) on

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

Siiiiiiiiiii💪🏽

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Mario Lopez

John Stamos

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram

Champagne diet🍾

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Chris Evans

Nyle DiMarco

Alan Ritchson

View this post on Instagram

I get asked daily about my workout regimen. I don’t have time to answer the workout related questions I get. But I know it’s on a lot of people’s minds. So I think it’s time I let you in on what I’ve discovered. Ready for the secret? Here it is: ⁣ ⁣ I don’t have a secret. ⁣ ⁣ I’ve got my own bodily goals and aspirations – things I’d like to achieve. I’m not there yet. Everybody is different in this way and every body responds differently to exercise and diet. But there is one universal truth when it comes to reaching your physical goals. Whether it’s losing weight or adding muscle, one principle remains the same…⁣ ⁣ There is no substitute for hard work; no powders, no goos, no fancy shoes will get you where you want to go without it. ⁣ ⁣ If you want to lose weight or lean out – put out more than you take in and make your heart beat harder than it did yesterday. It’s that simple. Doesn’t matter how you get there. ⁣ ⁣ If you’re trying to bulk or add strength, put more strain on your muscles than you did yesterday. It doesn’t matter how you get there. ⁣ ⁣ It’s my suspicion that most people ask for “the secret” because “not having it” gives them an excuse to wait. But what you need, you all already have. It’s not sold in stores. The only way to get it is to start doing it. Work.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) on

