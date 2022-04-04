Socialite Life
Amanda Bynes reveals ambitions after having her conservatorship terminated
Amanda Bynes reveals ambitions after having her conservatorship terminated

April 4, 2022
Amanda Bynes reveals ambitions after having her conservatorship terminated

 
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Amanda Bynes plans to finish her degree after her conservatorship was terminated.

The 36-year-old actress had her conservatorship overturned by a judge in California in March, and she’s now firmly focused on the next chapter of her life.

Amanda told E! News: “I am continuing with my Bachelor’s Degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development.

“I am travelling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance, which will be ready to launch near the holidays.”

Amanda has been under a conservatorship since 2013, after suffering drug and mental health problems.

However, in March, Judge Roger L. Lund determined that it was no longer required.

He said: “She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time.”

Amanda subsequently thanked her fans for the support they’ve given her over recent years.

The actress – who shot to fame as a child star – also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.

Amanda – who had the backing of her parents in her bid to have her conservatorship overturned – said: “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter.

“I am excited about my upcoming endeavours – including my fragrance line – and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

