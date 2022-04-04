Published by

Amanda Bynes plans to finish her degree after her conservatorship was terminated.

The 36-year-old actress had her conservatorship overturned by a judge in California in March, and she’s now firmly focused on the next chapter of her life.

Amanda told E! News: “I am continuing with my Bachelor’s Degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development.

“I am travelling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance, which will be ready to launch near the holidays.”

Amanda has been under a conservatorship since 2013, after suffering drug and mental health problems.

However, in March, Judge Roger L. Lund determined that it was no longer required.

He said: “She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time.”

Amanda subsequently thanked her fans for the support they’ve given her over recent years.

The actress – who shot to fame as a child star – also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.

Amanda – who had the backing of her parents in her bid to have her conservatorship overturned – said: “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter.

“I am excited about my upcoming endeavours – including my fragrance line – and look forward to sharing more when I can.”