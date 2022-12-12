Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes will ‘remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review’ after romance revealed

Published by

It doesn’t look like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be making their return to ABC anytime soon — just a few weeks after their romance was revealed.

In an email from Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, she informed staffers of what was going on at the company after the affair made headlines.

“I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” the email began.

She added, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

As OK! previously reported, the two TV stars were removed from their usual spots, and instead, reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez took over.

Robach and Holmes first made headlines when they were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway and at a New York City bar, despite both being married. According to a source, the pair both got together after the split from their respective spouses.

But according to a TV insider, the new relationship was “widely known” among many Good Morning America staffers.

“There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it,” the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. “They were flirtatious.”

“They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month,” the source said. “Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn’t want the controversy surrounding the show.”

Robach was previously married to Andrew Shue while Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig.

