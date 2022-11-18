Andrew Garfield, Tom Prior, Matthew McConaughey, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Andrew Garfield/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Andrew Garfield bares his abs, Tom Prior needs your help, Mathew McConaughey enjoys a good pickle, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Antonio Sotillo
Polo Morin
Colton Underwood
Jeremy Pope
Ryan Cooper
Dwayne Johnson
Lil Nas X
Matthew Bishop
Nyle DiMarco
Ed Westwick
Jozea Flores
Claybourne Elder
Ross Butler
Andrew Garfield
Tom Prior
Mathew McConaughey
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags