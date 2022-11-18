Andrew Garfield, Tom Prior, Matthew McConaughey, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Andrew Garfield bares his abs, Tom Prior needs your help, Mathew McConaughey enjoys a good pickle, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Antonio Sotillo

Polo Morin

Colton Underwood

Jeremy Pope

Ryan Cooper

Dwayne Johnson

Lil Nas X

Matthew Bishop

Nyle DiMarco

Ed Westwick

Jozea Flores

Claybourne Elder

Ross Butler

Andrew Garfield

Tom Prior

Mathew McConaughey

