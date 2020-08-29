In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Andy Cohen hits the pool, hiking it with Alex Landi, Trevor Donovan hits the bag, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Gus Kenworthy
Ricky Martin
Ryan Reynolds
Alex Landi
Andy Cohen
Wilson Cruz
Jwan Yosef
Jared Padalecki
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jaden Smith
Trevor Donovan
