Meet Instagram Hottie Angelo Carlucci

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Angelo Carlucci!
Angelo is a 31-year-old German Born an actor and model who rose to stardom through his role as Daniel Hegel on the German soap opera Berlin – Tag & Nacht.
He later began working full-time as a model, signing with Berlin Models and serving as the face of the online shop About You.
He has appeared in films such as Volevamo Fare un Film (2013) and Imagine You & Me (2016).
Enjoy these pics of Angelo Carlucci
