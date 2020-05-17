Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie Angelo Carlucci

By Michael Prieve
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieAngelo Carlucci!

Angelo is a 31-year-old German Born an actor and model who rose to stardom through his role as Daniel Hegel on the German soap opera Berlin – Tag & Nacht.

He later began working full-time as a model, signing with Berlin Models and serving as the face of the online shop About You.

He has appeared in films such as Volevamo Fare un Film (2013) and Imagine You & Me (2016).

Enjoy these pics of Angelo Carlucci

Happy Saturday to y’all !!! Here is my fast update about the last weeks. I started a daily workout plan on the 6th of March. I worked out almost every day and besides the positive effect on my body (like gaining muscles) I recognized something much more important than that. I am much more balanced, I sleep better, i am more motivated, I eat more and better and my mental health definitely takes its profit. My Body also changed a lot. I started with: 182 cm tall 78 kg NOW I am at 82.5 kg with a very low body fat. My next step will be getting rid of water which is saved in my skin and changing my diary. Please notice that I don’t do that for others I DO THAT FOR MYSELF ! I wish y’all a nice Saturday 🤍 . . . #fitness #angelocarlucci #stayathome #menshealth #motivation #fitnessmotivation #body #smile #tattooinspiration #tattooed #inked #homegym #nutrition #berlin #german #menwithtattoos #menwithhealth #focus #mentalhealth #saturday

Anzeige| Monday-workout DONE ✅ Do you have any goals for the next weeks to achieve ? I would like to know them 🙋🏻‍♂️ My goal were and are: -read at least a book a week. -do as much creative work as i can -fix all the little broken things at my place -eat as healthy as I can I want to put more on my list 😉 Last week I posted a cooking story about @foodspring protein pasta. Today I realized that the most of my food i eat at the moment is from @foodspring I kept using these products for the last 4 month and I can totally recommend the most of Them. Check them out and try it by yourself. If you have any questions related to anything or any products of Foodspring Don’t be shy and shoot me a DM or a comment💪🏼 If you order something use my discount code : „angeloFSG“ for -15% ✌🏼😊 . . . . #foodspring #angelocarlucci #fitness #fit #tattoo #tattoosofinstagram #healthyfood #health #healthylifestyle #healthy #menshealth #covermodel #fitnessblogger #goals #germany #berlin #prenzlauerberg #wirbleibenzuhause #westayathome #homeworkout

This is my daily morning routine since 3 weeks now. -wake up at 7:30 (it’s quarantine Luxus) -first thing I do is making my bed -oat milk cappuccino -prepping my breakfast -amino drink + creatine -brush my teeth – 10 min stretching – 45-60 min workout -10 min stretching -breakfast time 💪🏼 -shower hot and the last minute as cold as I can I try to keep structure especially during the time we have right now. It gives me the feeling of reaching goals and at the time it keeps me mentally and physically strong. Stay at home and take care. 🙏🏼💪🏼 . . . #quarantine #westayathome #wirbleibenzuhause #fit #fittness #workout #homeworkout #mentalhealth #menshealth #smile #mondaymotivation #monday #montag #berlin #prenzlauerberg #potd #menwithhealth #fitnessmotivation #tattooed #inked

