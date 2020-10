After teasing her upcoming single “Positions” for the past week, Ariana Grande has dropped a snippet of the mysterious track.

The tune drops at midnight on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) and is the first taste of Grande’s upcoming sixth studio album. “I can’t wait to give you my album,” she told the AriNation last week.

Early today she revealed the artwork for the single.

Listen to the the “Positions” snippet below