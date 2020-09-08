Netflix has debuted the first trailer and key art for Rebecca, their new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s gothic masterpiece starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.
After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer), a newly married young woman (James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).
“She was the love of his life,” Mrs. Danvers tells the second Mrs. de Winter in the trailer. “I wonder what she would think of you — taking her husband, using her name.”
Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park of Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca features a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse.
Though the film covers multiple genres, Wheatley described Rebecca as a love story, first and foremost.
Rebecca arrives on Netflix on October 21. You can watch the official trailer below.
THE LATEST
- Armie Hammer and Lily James Star in Netflix Remake of Rebecca – WATCH
- Derek Hough to ‘Replace’ Len Goodman As a Judge on Dancing With the Stars
- David and Victoria Beckham Reportedly Caught Coronavirus in LA Earlier This Year, Thought They Were Super Spreaders
- Prince Harry and Megan Markle Repay Taxpayers $3M Frogmore Renovation Bill
- Meet the Queens of Drag Race Holland, Henry Cavill’s Bond Chances, Ethan Is Supreme, Cardi B, Tom Cruise, and More
- Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston Record for Most Week’s at Number One on Billboard Album Chart
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]