Armie Hammer and Lily James Star in Netflix Remake of Rebecca – WATCH

September 8, 2020
Netflix's Rebecca
Photo by Kerry Brown/Netflix

Netflix has debuted the first trailer and key art for Rebecca, their new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s gothic masterpiece starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer), a newly married young woman (James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Netflix's Rebecca
Photo via Netflix

“She was the love of his life,” Mrs. Danvers tells the second Mrs. de Winter in the trailer. “I wonder what she would think of you — taking her husband, using her name.”

Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park of Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca features a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse.

Netflix's Rebecca
Photo via Netflix

Though the film covers multiple genres, Wheatley described Rebecca as a love story, first and foremost.

Rebecca arrives on Netflix on October 21. You can watch the official trailer below.

