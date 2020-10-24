Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Heart Surgery and Is Feeling Fantastic and More Quickies

In today’s Quickies, Arnold Schwarzenegger, No Time to Die, NXIVM, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, and more!

The Top Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger “feels fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery to replace an aortic valve — the second time that he’s had heart surgery in the past two years.

The 73-year-old actor/politician announced his recovery via Twitter on Friday afternoon with a photo from his hospital bed and noted that he’s been walking the streets of Cleveland following the operation. He did not disclose when the surgery took place.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” Schwarzenegger said. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

