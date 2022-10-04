Asia Argento: I take the blame for Anthony Bourdain’s death

Published by

Asia Argento blames herself for the death of Anthony Bourdain.

The celebrity chef took his own life back in 2018 at the age of 61 and now actress Asia, 47, – who dated him for two years up until his death – has responded to claims made in the new book ‘Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain’ that she was partly to blame for his suicide after she was reportedly caught kissing another man.

She said: “”In the last text I sent him, I told him not to p*** me off. Anthony had been drinking, he had a problem with alcohol as I did. He was weird that evening, he called me, he was petulant, had a pasty voice.”

The ‘Marie Antoinette’ actress went on to explain that she was looking forward to beginning her new role as a judge on the Italian version of ‘The X Factor’ but he was “bringing her down” and insisted that while he was “not jealous” of her alleged infidelity during that last phone call, she will “take the blame” if she has to.

Speaking on the Italian TV show ‘Domenica In’, she told host Mara Vener: “I was happy because the next day I was due to start recording ‘X Factor’. He was bringing me down. He texted me that I was a free woman. He was not jealous. He was depressed. People who were close to Anthony tried to blame me, to hold me accountable. I gave myself the blame. If I have to take the blame, I will, but it is simplistic to explain what happened in this way. He was weak but he had to hide it.”