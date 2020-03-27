Baby Shark Returns With New Song to Remind You to Wash Your Hands During Coronavirus Pandemic

While your favorite song will work for the 20-second hand-washing regime the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests, the team behind “Baby Shark” has one that will make sure you remember the exact way to do it to keep yourself healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pinkfong! released “Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark” last week, and it already has more than 2.6 million views.

Baby shark Brooklyn reminds kids, and parents, to grab some soap…doo doo doo doo doo…rub your hands. But also she and the rest of the under the sea friends remind viewers to cover your sneeze and cough in your elbow. The song ends with “safe at last” and “let’s stay healthy.”

Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube’s top five watched videos of all time.

Watch below and wash your hands!

