Baby Shark Returns With New Song to Remind You to Wash Your Hands During Coronavirus Pandemic

While your favorite song will work for the 20-second hand-washing regime the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests, the team behind “Baby Shark” has one that will make sure you remember the exact way to do it to keep yourself healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pinkfong! released “Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark” last week, and it already has more than 2.6 million views.
Baby shark Brooklyn reminds kids, and parents, to grab some soap…doo doo doo doo doo…rub your hands. But also she and the rest of the under the sea friends remind viewers to cover your sneeze and cough in your elbow. The song ends with “safe at last” and “let’s stay healthy.”
Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube’s top five watched videos of all time.
Watch below and wash your hands!
Related
From Our Partners
- OMG, There Is Some Joy in This World: The New Golden Girls Tiki Mugs Are Here! [OMG BLOG]
- Viral Video Shows TV Reporter’s Terrifying Encounter with Bison at Yellowstone: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Amber Heard and Elon Musk Caught on Camera in Depp‘s Elevator! [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Fug Madness 2020, The Sweet Sixteen: Clash of the Newbies [Go Fug Yourself]
- Angelina Jolie Donated $1 Million to No Kid Hungry to Support Food-Insecure Families [Celebitchy]
- Pete Buttigieg Sprouts a Beard, for Real [Kenneth in the 212]
- Enter For A Chance To Win A Dua Lipa FUTURE NOSTALGIA Prize Pack [Boy Culture]
- Lenovo Smart Clock$62.99
- COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling HeadphonesProduct on sale
$59.99
- Bose SoundLink Revolve, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (with 360 Wireless Surround Sound), Triple BlackProduct on sale
$199.00
- Fitbit Ionic WatchProduct on sale
$249.95
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.