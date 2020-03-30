Bad Bunny Gets a Drag Makeover in ‘Yo Perreo Solo’ Music Video — WATCH

Bad Bunny has shared a new video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” which features the Puerto Rican rapper in full drag.

The rapper released his latest album YHLQMDLG last month, from which the track is taken.

The video, which was co-directed by Stillz and Bad Bunny, opens with the star dressed in red patent heeled boots and matching skirt and top.

Later, he’s seen dressed in a long wig and floral print dress and leggings. Watch the video below.

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone about the song, which appeared on his Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana album. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

The video ends with an important sprawled across the screen message: “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”

