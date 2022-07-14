Ben Bowers: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Ben Bowers.

Ben was scouted by Abercrombie & Fitch to be a model before earning representation.

He is currently repped by IMG New York, Elite Paris, IMG Milano, Sight Management Studio, Elite Copenhagen and SPIN Model Management.

STATS

Birth Date: July 28, 1982

Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6’ 1”

Waist: 32”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue/Green

