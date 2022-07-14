Socialite Life
Now Reading
Ben Bowers: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Ben Bowers: Male Model Spotlight

by
July 14, 2022
Ben Bowers
Photo via Ben Bowers/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Ben Bowers.

Ben was scouted by Abercrombie & Fitch to be a model before earning representation.

He is currently repped by IMG New York, Elite Paris, IMG Milano, Sight Management Studio, Elite Copenhagen and SPIN Model Management.

Follow Ben Bowers on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: July 28, 1982
Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6’ 1”
Waist: 32”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue/Green

Enjoy these photos and videos of Ben Bowers

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top