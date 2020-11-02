Beyoncé talks about slowing things down, beekeeping, and parenting with British Vogue

Beyoncé posed for three remarkable British Vogue covers for the magazine’s December issue.

In her interview with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the megastar talks about her family, career and how the Black Lives Matter movement changed her perspective on life.

Beyoncé Talks Parenting

The legendary singer opened up about raising her three kids: Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, 3.

When asked how she’s evolved as a parent, especially this year with the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Lion King actress said, “I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old.”

“My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world,” the musician continued. “I never underestimate her thoughts and feelings, and I check in with her to understand how this is affecting her.”

Beyoncé Owns a Literal Beehive

The 39-year-old singer has revealed she has two large beehives on her property, which she uses to make “hundreds of jars of honey a year”.

Beyonce said: “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now.

”I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

It Is Time for Beyoncé to Slow Things Down

Beyoncé herself has also “absolutely” changed after taking in this year, she said: “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she started.

“I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back.”

“It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

Read Beyoncé’s full interview with British Vogue here.