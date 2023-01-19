Brad Pitt lists $40 million Los Angeles estate he shared with Angelina Jolie & their kids: source

Published by

OK Magazine

Brad Pitt is moving on and moving out!

The Hollywood superstar listed the Los Angeles property he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie shared while they raised their children Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne prior to their 2016 split.

An insider revealed Pitt quietly put the $40 million Los Feliz home, which he snatched up in 1994 for a meager $1.7 million, on the market. Since the Fight Club actor bought the estate, he added multiple lots to the 1.9-acre land and built a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.

According to a real estate source close to Pitt, the Babylon alum has been “looking for something smaller” as he continues to turn the page on this former union with the Maleficent star.

Although the ex power couple were declared legally single in 2019, Pitt and Jolie continued to face off in court over the custody of their underage children and their house in the South of France, Château Miraval.

Despite the family turmoil, the Academy Award winner seemed to have found love once again with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. As OK! previously reported, Pitt’s new flame has been a hit with his group of tight knit pals.

“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” an insider explained of the blossoming romance. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”

The duo were first seen together in November 2022 at a U2 show after being introduced by mutual friends. “They’re on the same wavelength intellectually. And that’s a major attraction,” an insider spilled. “She’s smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There’s absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She’s down-to-earth and classy too.”

“She’s very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role,” a source said of the comparable pair. “It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there’s no need to explain himself.”

