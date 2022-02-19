Brad Pitt had to ‘step in’ after Scott Eastwood told Shia LeBeouf to ‘f—k off’ on movie set

Published by

Scott Eastwood is spilling all the details about an on-set incident involving Brad Pitt and Shia LeBeouf.

The 35-year-old actor sat down for an interview with Insider where he recalled working on the stressful set of 2014’s Fury.

Eastwood called the spat between the two actors “volatile.”

The actors went through rigorous boot camp training together before filming even began. The training was meant to build the group’s sense of comradery but it proved to do the opposite.

LeBeouf was personally offended during a scene where Eastwood’s character spits on the tank their unit was stationed to protect. According to Eastwood, Pit had to step in and defuse the confrontation before an all-out brawl was about to break loose.

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Eastwood explained. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a sh—y work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

Pitt had previously spoken to British GQ about the fight referring to it as a complete misunderstanding. The Oceans Eleven actor said that he told Eastwood not to spit on the tank. “‘This is our home, he’s disrespecting our home’, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that s— up.’ That’s when Shia allegedly chimed in Pitt explained “Shia saw it and felt the same — he’s disrespecting our home.”

Once Pitt got home and read the script he read Scotty’s character is “chewing tobaccoo and spitting it on the back of the tank. The actor lamented “he was just doing as instructed in the script! So we were the knobs in the end.”

Eastwood claims that LeBeouf was ordering the Suicide Squad actor to clean up his own spit. “I pretty much told him to f— off and Brad had to break us up.” Even though cooler heads prevailed Eastwood still holds a grudge against the Transformers star calling LeBeouf “a complete pain in the ass.”