Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, dies at 48 from cancer

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Photo Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Brandon Blackstock, the former husband of singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, has passed away at the age of 48. A representative for the family confirmed the tragic news, revealing that Blackstock died after a private, courageous battle with cancer that spanned over three years. The news comes as a shock to many, as the family had kept his illness largely out of the public eye.

The announcement was made just a day after Kelly Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency shows, citing the need to be “fully present” for her children as their father had been ill. Her statement, posted to social media, offered a poignant glimpse into the family’s private struggle.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend Simon Cowell Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame event on August 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/Media Punch/INSTARimages.com

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson wrote. It’s now clear that she was stepping into the demanding role of a caregiver, offering support to her children and her ex-husband during his final months.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2020 and share two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Although their divorce was publicly contentious, the family’s statement highlights a commitment to co-parenting and a shared love for their children.

Chase Filandro
Influencer Chase Filandro died by suicide at 20
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency just before showtime

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the family’s statement read. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson with her family at the Ugly Dolls Los Angeles Premiere on April 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

The sudden loss of a parent and a beloved family member is an unimaginable hardship. The private nature of Blackstock’s battle with cancer suggests a family trying to navigate a profound health crisis with dignity and strength. His passing leaves behind not only his two children with Clarkson but also two other children from a previous marriage.

As the family grapples with their grief, the support and compassion of the public will be crucial. This is a reminder that behind the manufactured headlines about Clarkson wanting to quit her show, there are real people facing deeply personal and painful challenges. Our thoughts are with the Blackstock and Clarkson families as they navigate this difficult time.

