Britney Spears’ sexiest nearly nude snaps: Photos

Britney Spears is the queen of sharing risqué photos on social media. The superstar never holds back and is constantly posting sultry snaps whenever she can, whether at home, relaxing on luxury tropical vacation or even on a rainy London day.

“Waking up in London 🇬🇧 with my Cabo thong 🙈 !!!” Spears captioned her latest thirst trap on Thursday, July 21, while visiting the U.K.

After being set free from her more than a decade long conservatorship, the blonde beauty has made it a point to bare both her soul and her body parts for the world to see.

“Paparazzi f**k you with all my heart 🤧🤧🤧 !!!” she vulnerably shared in a recent Instagram post. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE 😈🤔😂 ??? I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!”

In another open hearted post, she explained, “I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane. And come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!”

“Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it’s ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ???” she continued. “It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ???”

Scroll through the gallery to see all of Britney Spears’ sexiest nearly nude snaps:

Instagram/@britneyspears

The pop princess snapped a barely there shot while posing behind a door.

Spears shocked her followers yet again posing in what appears to be her garden for this completely nude snap.

The “Toxic” vocalist posed for a shot of her backside but made sure to add a heart on the NSFW photo.

Spears made sure to hide her most private body parts as she snapped pics from her hotel bed.

The chart topping star rocked nothing but a necklace and underwear as she posed for a sultry selfie.