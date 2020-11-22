Meet Instagram Hottie Brooks Marks

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Brooks Marks!

21-years-old Brooks Marks became a household name overnight when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debuted. Brooks is the son of Seth and Meredith who is one of the RHOSLC housewives.

The college student took a semester off of school coincidently during the time his mother was shooting the reality series (he did clarify on the show that he took the semester off to support his mother during her separation from his father) and upon its debut, he became a fan favorite for his deadpan sense of humor.

There is currently only one video on his YouTube channel from 2006, a fall lookbook video. I’m assuming he cleaned up the page in light of his newfound stardom.

We’re looking forward to more of Brooks’ snark. In the meantime, enjoy these photos of Brooks Marks.