Socialite Life
Now Reading
Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, Jason Momoa, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, Jason Momoa, and more Insta Snaps

by
August 12, 2022
Bruno Alcantara
Photo via Bruno Alcantara/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Bruno Alcantara celebrates, Michael Cimino cools off, Jason Momoa enjoys and ice bath, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Alexander Ludwig

Jack Falahee

Arthur Nory

Ross Lynch

Tom Prior

Lee Pace

Tyson Beckford

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Lil Nas X

Luke Evans

Bruno Alcantara

Michael Cimino

Jason Momoa

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top