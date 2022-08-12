Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, Jason Momoa, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Bruno Alcantara celebrates, Michael Cimino cools off, Jason Momoa enjoys and ice bath, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Alexander Ludwig

Jack Falahee

Arthur Nory

Ross Lynch

Tom Prior

Lee Pace

Tyson Beckford

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Lil Nas X

Luke Evans

Bruno Alcantara

Michael Cimino

avrei cose da dire ma Michael Cimino parla da solo #LoveVictor pic.twitter.com/3kegADvv22 — graceoutofthewoods 🌻 (@GretaSmara) August 10, 2022

Jason Momoa

