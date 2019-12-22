Cats Is Being Updated With Improved Visual Effects: SUNDAY POTLUCK

The star-studded adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats has been a major topic of discussion on the internet since the first trailers debuted. Now, after screening for critics and officially opening in theaters on December 20, Cats has apparently just updated its VFX again.

This is according to a user on Twitter named Mike Blacklist who, responding to a tweet about Cats from Birth.Movies.Death.’s Scott Wampler, said that theaters have been notified that updated versions of the movie are on the way. He took a screenshot of an apparent note to theaters about the Cats update. It reads:

“Hello – please share the following with your theater operations staff and managers: DCDC and Deluxe- Technicolor will be sending updated FTR-20 SMPTE DCPs of Cats which include some improved visual effects. The runtime is unchanged.” [Cinema Blend]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s opening weekend will land south of both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, according to domestic box office estimates Disney sent out this morning.

The Rise of Skywalker’s first weekend pulled in $175.5 million in North America, $90 million of that from the Thursday night early-bird showings and then Friday’s full premiere. Though it’s an estimated total, $175 million is still short of the top 10 among domestic opening weekends all time, behind 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

It’s also not in the same tax bracket as Skywalker’s trilogy predecessors — The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi both took more than $200 million in their debut weekends, good for third and fourth in that (domestic) category, all time. At this point, the opening weekend top 10 is largely an intramural competition, with Disney films accounting for 13 of the top 14, and six of those in the last two years.

But $175.5 million still makes The Rise of Skywalker the third-highest-grossing Star Wars movie after its first weekend in the United States, comfortably in front of Revenge of the Sith, which earned $108.4 million from its 2005 debut. [Polygon]

Sunday Potluck is a roundup of all the entertainment and celebrity news that you may have missed.