Celeb Snaps: Carlos Alcaraz, Simone Biles, Joe Locke, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Easter Mattins Service At St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England on April 20, 2025.
Author Judith A. Proffer and Don McLean pose with a young fan at Barnes & Noble ‘Vincent: Starry Starry Night’ book signing event.
Eva Longoria at the ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’ show in New York City on April 21, 2025.
As an electric stop on CELSIUS’ Essential Vibes Tour, CELSIUS and Breakaway teamed up for an unforgettable surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from iconic duo, Two Friends. Podcast host, comedian, and CELSIUS brand partner Jake Shane also joined in, elevating the energy and surprising fans with exclusive Jake Shane x CELSIUS Retro Vibe merch.
CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends as part of the Celsius Essential Vibes Tour.
Patti LuPone and Sasheer Zamata at the Official Emmy FYC red carpet for ‘Agatha All Along’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 19, 2025.
Kathryn Hahn at the Official Emmy FYC red carpet for ‘Agatha All Along’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 19, 2025.
BigxThaPlug capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.
d4vd capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.
T-Pain capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.
ONE OR EIGHT visit the Empire State Building to celebrate the release of their recent single, ‘DSTM’ in New York City on April 21, 2025.
Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff celebrates her Spring/Summer 2025 collection and campaign with Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk at her ‘Breakfast for Dinner’ cocktail party in New York City.
Novak Djokovic at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.
Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.
Rafael Nadal at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.
Dorothy Wang co-hosted an intimate dinner for luxury lingerie and corsetry brand, Scarlett Gasque, celebrating the brand’s first-ever bridal capsule, ‘Altered By Love: The Promise Collection’on April 16th at Fouquet’s New York.
Sarah Jessica Parker at the ’Today’ show studios in New York City on April 21, 2025.
Joe Locke at the Official Emmy FYC red carpet for ‘Agatha All Along’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 19, 2025.
Simone Biles at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.
Carlos Alcaraz at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.
