Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Carlos Alcaraz, Simone Biles, Joe Locke, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Laureus World Sport Awards - Arrivals
Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles Featuring: Carlos Alcaraz Where: Madrid, Spain When: 21 Apr 2025 Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages **USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Easter Mattins Service At St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England on April 20, 2025.

Easter Mattins Service At St George's Chapel
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Author Judith A. Proffer and Don McLean pose with a young fan at Barnes & Noble ‘Vincent: Starry Starry Night’ book signing event.

Author Judith A. Proffer and Don McLean pose with a young fan at Barnes & Noble ‘Vincent: Starry Starry Night’ book signing event
Photo By Jessica Renfro

Eva Longoria at the ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’ show in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Read

Male Model Monday: Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and more
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Hailee Steinfeld, Diego Calva, Juliette Binoche, and more
Jack Laugher, Byron Perkins, Derek Chadwick, Cody Fern, and more Insta Snaps
Celebrities At The 'Live With Kelly And Mark’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

As an electric stop on CELSIUS’ Essential Vibes Tour, CELSIUS and Breakaway teamed up for an unforgettable surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from iconic duo, Two Friends. Podcast host, comedian, and CELSIUS brand partner Jake Shane also joined in, elevating the energy and surprising fans with exclusive Jake Shane x CELSIUS Retro Vibe merch.

CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends as part of the Celsius Essential Vibes Tour
Photo Credit: Kursza

CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends as part of the Celsius Essential Vibes Tour.

CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends as part of the Celsius Essential Vibes Tour
Photo Credit: Kursza

As an electric stop on CELSIUS’ Essential Vibes Tour, CELSIUS and Breakaway teamed up for an unforgettable surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from iconic duo, Two Friends. Podcast host, comedian, and CELSIUS brand partner Jake Shane also joined in, elevating the energy and surprising fans with exclusive Jake Shane x CELSIUS Retro Vibe merch

CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends as part of the Celsius Essential Vibes Tour
Photo Credit: Kursza

Patti LuPone and Sasheer Zamata at the Official Emmy FYC red carpet for ‘Agatha All Along’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 19, 2025.

Official Emmy FYC Red Carpet For 'Agatha All Along'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Kathryn Hahn at the Official Emmy FYC red carpet for ‘Agatha All Along’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 19, 2025.

Official Emmy FYC Red Carpet For 'Agatha All Along'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

BigxThaPlug capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.

BigxThaPlug capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses
Photo credit: Ray-Ban Meta

d4vd capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.

d4vd capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses
Photo credit: Ray-Ban Meta

T-Pain capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.

T-Pain capturing their Coachella experience and performance through their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses
Photo credit: Ray-Ban Meta

ONE OR EIGHT visit the Empire State Building to celebrate the release of their recent single, ‘DSTM’ in New York City on April 21, 2025.

ONE OR EIGHT Visit The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff celebrates her Spring/Summer 2025 collection and campaign with Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk at her ‘Breakfast for Dinner’ cocktail party in New York City.

Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff celebrates her Spring/Summer 2025 collection and campaign with Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk at her 'Breakfast for Dinner' cocktail party
Photo Credit: Sophia Bergere

Novak Djokovic at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.

Laureus World Sport Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.

Laureus World Sport Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Rafael Nadal at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.

Laureus World Sport Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Dorothy Wang co-hosted an intimate dinner for luxury lingerie and corsetry brand, Scarlett Gasque, celebrating the brand’s first-ever bridal capsule, ‘Altered By Love: The Promise Collection’on April 16th at Fouquet’s New York.

Dorothy Wang co-hosted an intimate dinner for luxury lingerie and corsetry brand, Scarlett Gasque
Photo Credit: Deontè Lee

Sarah Jessica Parker at the ’Today’ show studios in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Celebrities At The ’Today’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Joe Locke at the Official Emmy FYC red carpet for ‘Agatha All Along’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 19, 2025.

Official Emmy FYC Red Carpet For 'Agatha All Along'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Simone Biles at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.

Laureus World Sport Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.

Laureus World Sport Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages

