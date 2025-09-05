Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Jason Momoa, Michelle Dockery, Darren Criss, Jeremy Allen White, and more

Plus pics of Isabela Merced, Jeremy Allen White, Sean Kaufman, Malin Akerman, Sam Nivolam Alessandro Nivola, Princess Catherine, Miguel Herrán, Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, & more!

Miu von Furstenberg
82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'In the Hand of Dante' premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Joaquin Phoenix at ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ premiere on evening 8 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Premiere
Photo Credit: Andrea Raffin/KIKA Press/Cover Images

Rooney Mara at ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ premiere on evening 8 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Premiere
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas on September 4, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'Dead Man's Wire' Premiere
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit The Natural History Museum's Newly Transformed Gardens
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Miguel Herrán at the ‘Duse’ premiere on evening 8 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival – 'Duse' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Isabela Merced (Superman) trades her wings for wonders as she enjoys a movie-magic day at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 29, 2025.

Isabela Merced
Photo credit: Diego Aguilar/Universal Studios Hollywood.

Patrica Clarkson and Emma Stone at Focus Features New York Special Screening of ‘Bugonia’ hosted by Patti Smith on September 3, 2025.

Focus Features New York Special Screening of 'Bugonia' Hosted By Patti Smith
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Sam Nivola and Alessandro Nivola in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 2, 2025.

Sam Nivola and Alessandro Nivola
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Malin Akerman in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 2, 2025.

Malin Akerman
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Sean Kaufman in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 2, 2025.

Sean Kaufman
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Jeremy Allen White in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 2, 2025.

Jeremy Allen White
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Allen Leech at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Robert James-Collier at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Joanne Froggatt at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Laura Carmichael at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Joely Richardson at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Michael Fox at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Darren Criss at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Michelle Dockery at the World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on September 3, 2025.

World Premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Oscar Isaac at the premiere of ‘In the Hand of Dante’ during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'In the Hand of Dante' premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Jason Momoa at the premiere of ‘In the Hand of Dante’ during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'In the Hand of Dante' premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

