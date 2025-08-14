Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: John Cena, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley, Ben Ahers, and more

Plus pics of Ben Ahlers, Billy Eichner, Lucy Liu, Dom Fenison, Jesse Metcalfe, Anthony Anderson, Mike Tyson, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, & more!

Michael Prieve
New York Series 2 Premiere Of 'Peacemaker' - Arrivals
John Cena at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker at AMC Cinemas Featuring: John Cena Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 13 Aug 2025 Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Anthony Anderson and Mike Tyson at the ‘100 Women Matter We2Matter Gala’ Celebrity Fundraiser held at Above The Block on August 13, 2025.

'100 Women Matter We2Matter Gala' Celebrity Fundraiser
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jesse Metcalfe at the ‘100 Women Matter We2Matter Gala’ Celebrity Fundraiser held at Above The Block on August 13, 2025.

'100 Women Matter We2Matter Gala' Celebrity Fundraiser
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Patricia Clarkson and Billy Eichner at the New York special screening after party of Focus Features ‘Honey Don’t’ at Ludlow House on August 13, 2025.

'100 Women Matter We2Matter Gala' Celebrity Fundraiser
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Scheana Shay attends the SHEIN x Scheana Shay Collection Launch Party on August 12, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

SHEIN x Scheana Shay Collection Launch Party
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for SHEIN

(L-R) Dom Fenison, Bowie Breeze Fenison and Chanel West Coast attend the SHEIN x Scheana Shay Collection Launch Party on August 12, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

SHEIN x Scheana Shay Collection Launch Party
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for SHEIN

(L-R) Brock Davies, Summer Davies and Scheana Shay attend the SHEIN x Scheana Shay Collection Launch Party on August 12, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

SHEIN x Scheana Shay Collection Launch Party
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for SHEIN

Debbie Harry at the New York original series 2 premiere after party of HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ at AMC Lincoln Theatre Restaurant on August 13, 2025.

New York series 2 premiere of 'Peacemaker' - After Party
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Lucy Liu receives the Career Achievement Award during the 78th Locarno International Film Festival ‘Rosemead’ Film Photocall on August 14, 2025.

78th Locarno International Film Festival - Lucy Liu Receives Career Achievement Award
Photo Credit: Nick Zonna/IPA/INSTARimages

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Christian Slater attended the New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves.

Christian Slater
Photo Credit: New York Mets 
Christian Slater
Photo Credit: New York Mets 

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Questlove attended the New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves.

Questlove
Photo Credit: New York Mets 

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Gilded Age star Ben Ahlers attended the New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves.

Ben Ahers
Photo Credit: New York Mets 
Ben Ahers
Photo Credit: New York Mets 

Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley at the New York special screening of Focus Features ‘Honey Don’t’ at The Metrograph on August 13, 2025.

New York special screening of Focus Features 'Honey Don't' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Danielle Brooks at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker at AMC Cinemas in New York City on August 13, 2025.

New York Series 2 Premiere Of 'Peacemaker' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Freddie Stroma at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker at AMC Cinemas in New York City on August 13, 2025.

John Cena at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley at the NYC special screening of Honey Don't, Gilded Age star Ben Ahlers attended the New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves, and more star pics!
Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

John Cena at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker at AMC Cinemas in New York City on August 13, 2025.

John Cena at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley at the NYC special screening of Honey Don't, Gilded Age star Ben Ahlers attended the New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves, and more star pics!
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
John Cena at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley at the NYC special screening of Honey Don't, Gilded Age star Ben Ahlers attended the New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves, and more star pics!
Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

ByMichael Prieve
Founder of Socialite Life.
