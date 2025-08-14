Antony Starr waves goodbye to Homelander as The Boys wraps filming

It’s a bittersweet moment for fans of The Boys—Antony Starr, the man who brought Homelander to life, has officially said farewell to the iconic role now that filming for the final season has wrapped. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Starr reflected on what this character—and this ride—has meant to him.

He wrote, “This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.” He didn’t hold back either when it came to giving credit, calling series creator Eric Kripke his creative “co‑parent,” and adding: “We created a monster … and I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother.”

As the dark and seductive figure of Homelander, Starr has repeatedly delivered one of TV’s most chilling—and fascinating—villains. He called the experience “the highlight of my career” and praised how the character pushed him in unexpected, creatively rewarding directions.

Though filming has closed for the series, the journey isn’t quite over for eager viewers: the final season of The Boys is expected to drop sometime in 2026.

Antony Starr at a Paris special screening of ‘The Boys’ season 3 on May 23, 2022. Photo Credit: Nasser Berzane/Abaca/INSTARimages/Cover Images

Fans and co-stars are already weighing in. Co-stars Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Karen Fukuhara left touching comments in response to Starr’s Instagram post.

Meanwhile, at Comic-Con, the Gen V showrunner, Michele Fazekas, teased what’s ahead: namely, Homelander’s increasingly tight grip on power amidst a rising resistance, which should only intensify the dramatic tension as the series hurtles toward its conclusion. “The shows talk to each other, so season 4 of The Boys sets us up in season 2 of Gen V,” she said.

Antony Starr’s farewell is genuine, emotional, and creative, tying a bow on an unforgettable chapter in television.