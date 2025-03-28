Celeb Snaps: Matt Bomer, Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Viola Davis, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Bebe Rexha runs errands in West Hollywood on March 27, 2025.
Seth Rogen attends An Evening with Seth Rogen and cast of Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ at Paley Centre for media on March 27, 2025.
Kathryn Hahn attends An Evening with Seth Rogen and cast of Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ at Paley Centre for media on March 27, 2025.
Todd Nepola & Alexia Nepola attend the WRE Takeover at Harbour Club on March 27, 2025.
Beth Behr was out and about in New York City on March 28, 2025.
Keshia Knight Pulliam was out and about in New York City on March 28, 2025.
Anthony Anderson at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Antony Starr at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Angela Sarafyan at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Viola Davis at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, and Dorothea Hurley are seen watching Jasmine Paolini Vs Aryna Sabalenka during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2025.
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are seen watching Jasmine Paolini Vs Aryna Sabalenka during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2025.
Matt Bomer arrives at The View to talk about the new Hulu series Mid-Century Modern on March 27, 2025.
