Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Matt Bomer, Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Viola Davis, and more

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Matt Bomer
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Bebe Rexha runs errands in West Hollywood on March 27, 2025.

Bebe Rexha spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Seth Rogen attends An Evening with Seth Rogen and cast of Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ at Paley Centre for media on March 27, 2025.

An Evening With Seth Rogen And Cast Of 'The Studio'
Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Kathryn Hahn attends An Evening with Seth Rogen and cast of Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ at Paley Centre for media on March 27, 2025.

Read

Michael B. Jordan becomes emotional thinking he wasn’t there for Chadwick Boseman at the end

GLAAD Media Awards 2025: Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Lil Nas X, Cooper Koch, and more stars celebrate achievements across LGBTQ media

Celeb Snaps: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, Michelle Monaghan, and more

An Evening With Seth Rogen And Cast Of 'The Studio'
Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Todd Nepola & Alexia Nepola attend the WRE Takeover at Harbour Club on March 27, 2025.

Celebrities At The WRE Takeover At Harbour Club
Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/INSTARimages
Celebrities At The WRE Takeover At Harbour Club
Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/INSTARimages

Beth Behr was out and about in New York City on March 28, 2025.

Celebrity sightings in New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Keshia Knight Pulliam was out and about in New York City on March 28, 2025.

Celebrity sightings in New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Anthony Anderson at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'G20'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Antony Starr at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'G20'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Angela Sarafyan at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'G20'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Viola Davis at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'G20'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, and Dorothea Hurley are seen watching Jasmine Paolini Vs Aryna Sabalenka during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2025.

Miami Open – Day 10 – Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are seen watching Jasmine Paolini Vs Aryna Sabalenka during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2025.

Miami Open – Day 10 – Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Matt Bomer arrives at The View to talk about the new Hulu series Mid-Century Modern on March 27, 2025.

Celebrities outside 'The View' show studios
PHOTO Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

Trump and Vance Swearing-In at the US CapitolMatt DamonThe Pitt
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
New York premiere of 'The Life List'Nick Jonas
Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV
  • Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
  • With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
  • Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
  • The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
  • SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
  • Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
  • Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
  • Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Shawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein underwear campaignShawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein underwear campaign
Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and moreMale Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more
Orville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser videoOrville Peck gives us a glimpse of his unmasked face in new Cabaret teaser video
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Marvel Presentation Comic Con 2016 Michael B. Jordan becomes emotional thinking he wasn’t there for Chadwick Boseman at the end