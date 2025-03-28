Michael B. Jordan becomes emotional thinking he wasn’t there for Chadwick Boseman at the end

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

The aftermath of Chadwick Boseman‘s death continues to haunt his former co-stars nearly five years after his passing, leaving Michael B. Jordan filled with regrets. [People]

No one in Greenland wanted to meet Usha Vance during her visit today. [Celebitchy]

Dry AF: Tori Spelling says she does NOT drink water. Ever. [omg blog]

Just give Noah Wyle that Emmy right now. Dr. Robby broke. And Noah Wyle broke with him. [Pajiba]

Say hello to blue-period Matt Bomer. [Go Fug Yourself]

Golden confirmed bachelors: A review of Mid-Century Modern. [Boy Culture]

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne is headed to trial for fraud after ex-Tom Girardi’s conviction. [Reality Tea]

Kanye West has recorded a podcast episode with Andrew Tate. [TMZ]

Rarely does a show rest so heavily on the shoulders of a sole performer than in Kip Williams‘ reinvention of The Picture of Dorian Gray. Luckily, Sarah Snook doesn’t just rise to the occasion — she makes a convincing argument that no one else could possibly fill her shoes. [EW]

Hulk Hogan‘s ex-wife, Linda Hogan, says her “family is the worst mess.” That tracks. [Just Jared]

Matt Bomer wanted to “experience joy” with his Mid-Century Modern role: “People need to laugh right now.” [PinkNews]

The woman sentenced to life in prison for killing Tejano music icon Selena in 1995 has been denied parole, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said Thursday, Yolanda Saldívar was convicted of fatally shooting Selena. [NBC News]

Eww. Lauren Sanchez, sweetie, you are not Princess Diana. [The Blast]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Pedro Pascal gets filthy.

VIDEO NIBBLE

Matt Bomer would bring back White Collar in a heartbeat.