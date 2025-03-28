Michael B. Jordan becomes emotional thinking he wasn’t there for Chadwick Boseman at the end

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
The aftermath of Chadwick Boseman‘s death continues to haunt his former co-stars nearly five years after his passing, leaving Michael B. Jordan filled with regrets. [People]
No one in Greenland wanted to meet Usha Vance during her visit today. [Celebitchy]
Dry AF: Tori Spelling says she does NOT drink water. Ever. [omg blog]
Just give Noah Wyle that Emmy right now. Dr. Robby broke. And Noah Wyle broke with him. [Pajiba]
Say hello to blue-period Matt Bomer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Golden confirmed bachelors: A review of Mid-Century Modern. [Boy Culture]
RHOBH’s Erika Jayne is headed to trial for fraud after ex-Tom Girardi’s conviction. [Reality Tea]
Kanye West has recorded a podcast episode with Andrew Tate. [TMZ]
Rarely does a show rest so heavily on the shoulders of a sole performer than in Kip Williams‘ reinvention of The Picture of Dorian Gray. Luckily, Sarah Snook doesn’t just rise to the occasion — she makes a convincing argument that no one else could possibly fill her shoes. [EW]
Hulk Hogan‘s ex-wife, Linda Hogan, says her “family is the worst mess.” That tracks. [Just Jared]
Matt Bomer wanted to “experience joy” with his Mid-Century Modern role: “People need to laugh right now.” [PinkNews]
The woman sentenced to life in prison for killing Tejano music icon Selena in 1995 has been denied parole, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said Thursday, Yolanda Saldívar was convicted of fatally shooting Selena. [NBC News]
Eww. Lauren Sanchez, sweetie, you are not Princess Diana. [The Blast]
INSTAGRAM NIBBLE
Pedro Pascal gets filthy.
VIDEO NIBBLE
Matt Bomer would bring back White Collar in a heartbeat.
LINK LOVE
|Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)
|Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)
|The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
|Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)
|Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)
|Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
- With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
- Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
- The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
- SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
- Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
- Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
- Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.