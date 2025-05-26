Celeb Snaps: Rafael Nadal, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake, Patrick Dempsey, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Richard Gere arrives at the screening of the film Dalai Lama – The Wisdom of Happiness (Wisdom Of Happiness) surrounded by fans at Anteo Palazzo del Cinema on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Hudson Fujikawa on day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Global superstar Snoop Dogg hit the stage as DJ Snoopadelic last night at Downtown San Diego’s top nightlife destination, Oxford Social Club, located at Pendry San Diego. The sold-out crowd included fans and several NFL stars, who danced and sang along as Snoop rapped and sang along to mega-hits like “Gin and Juice,” “The Next Episode” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Photo Credit: Robert Reyes

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Sofia Vergara attended the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Naomi Campbell attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Patrick Dempsey waving the checkered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Benson Boone performs during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake performs during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray during a tribute ceremony held in Rafael Nadal’s honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lionel Guericolas/MPP/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is seen during a tribute ceremony held in his honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament on May 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

