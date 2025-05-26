CelebritySL

Celeb Snaps: Rafael Nadal, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake, Patrick Dempsey, and more

French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is seen during a tribute ceremony held in his honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament Featuring: Rafael Nadal Where: Paris, France When: 25 May 2025 Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Richard Gere arrives at the screening of the film Dalai Lama – The Wisdom of Happiness (Wisdom Of Happiness) surrounded by fans at Anteo Palazzo del Cinema on May 25, 2025.

Richard Gere Out In Milan
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Hudson Fujikawa on day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.

2025 BottleRock Napa Valley - Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Global superstar Snoop Dogg hit the stage as DJ Snoopadelic last night at Downtown San Diego’s top nightlife destination, Oxford Social Club, located at Pendry San Diego. The sold-out crowd included fans and several NFL stars, who danced and sang along as Snoop rapped and sang along to mega-hits like “Gin and Juice,” “The Next Episode” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” 

MMM 05262025
Male Model Monday: Maverick McConnell, Kovacs Mate, David Gandy, and more
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, And Damian Hurley At The 'Orizzonti Rosso/Red Horizons' Opening Dinner
Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Adam Lambert, Aubrey Plaza, and more
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attending F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Sofia Vergara attended the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attending F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Naomi Campbell attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attending F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Patrick Dempsey waving the checkered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attending F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Benson Boone performs during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.

Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Alexander Skarsgård, Elsa Hosk, Zhang Linghe, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - amfAR Gala
Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Ryan Phillippe, Cory Michael Smith, Pedro Pascal, and more
2025 BottleRock Napa Valley - Performances
Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake performs during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.

2025 BottleRock Napa Valley - Performances
Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray during a tribute ceremony held in Rafael Nadal’s honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament on May 25, 2025.

French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Photo Credit: Lionel Guericolas/MPP/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is seen during a tribute ceremony held in his honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament on May 25, 2025.

French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

