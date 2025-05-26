Celeb Snaps: Rafael Nadal, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake, Patrick Dempsey, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Richard Gere arrives at the screening of the film Dalai Lama – The Wisdom of Happiness (Wisdom Of Happiness) surrounded by fans at Anteo Palazzo del Cinema on May 25, 2025.
Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Hudson Fujikawa on day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.
Global superstar Snoop Dogg hit the stage as DJ Snoopadelic last night at Downtown San Diego’s top nightlife destination, Oxford Social Club, located at Pendry San Diego. The sold-out crowd included fans and several NFL stars, who danced and sang along as Snoop rapped and sang along to mega-hits like “Gin and Juice,” “The Next Episode” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.
Sofia Vergara attended the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.
Naomi Campbell attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.
Patrick Dempsey waving the checkered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 25, 2025.
Benson Boone performs during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.
Justin Timberlake performs during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025.
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray during a tribute ceremony held in Rafael Nadal’s honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament on May 25, 2025.
Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is seen during a tribute ceremony held in his honor on the first day of the French Open (Roland Garros) Grand Slam tournament on May 25, 2025.
