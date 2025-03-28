Kim Kardashian takes an important step in her law career

Kim Kardashian has achieved a significant milestone in her pursuit of becoming a legal professional.

The SKIMS founder completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles, a required examination for aspiring attorneys in California, on March 27, as verified by People.

Kim initially revealed her legal aspirations in 2019, inspired by her deceased father, Robert Kardashian Sr., a prominent legal practitioner.

Photo by Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Rather than enrolling in a traditional law program, Kim opted for California’s apprenticeship route, training under seasoned legal professionals.

The media personality successfully cleared the First-Year Law Students Examination, widely referred to as the “Baby Bar,” in 2021 after several attempts.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she declared at the time.

For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

During the TIME100 Summit in 2023, Kim stated, “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time.”

“The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done,” Kim Kardashian added.