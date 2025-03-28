Quick Drag: Live, Laugh, Lana Ja’Rae

Last week, we had to say goodbye to the gorgeous Lana Ja’Rae. The lip sync assassin and NYC queen talked about her Drag Race journey with Michelle Visage on the latest Whatcha Packin? Lana talks about her humble drag beginnings in Oklahoma and her interesting childhood take on Drag Race.
She also discusses her relationship with her very religious family and how Luxx Noir London became her drag mother. She also talks about her time on the show, her proclivity for being scantily clad, and finding her confidence.
Michelle grills her about her Rosa Parks Snatch Game performance and Naomi Campbell tribute during the “Who wears shorts shorts” runway and how she got her hands on Kandy Muse’s pocket look for the ugliest dress runaway that sent her home.
As always, she brings some looks we did see on the runway, including her quilted look and Fay Wray/King Kong-inspired look for the “Nailed It” runway. I was sad to see Lana go, but hoping for a Luxx/Lana tour real soon.
LINK LOVE
|Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)
|Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
|2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)
|Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)
|Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Get up to 30% OFF HOKA running shoes! [HOKA]
- Go big or go home! The Samsung 49″ Odyssey QD-OLED G9 Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is 33% OFF. [Amazon]
- Get smart with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, an AI-powered smart ring available now for up to 63% off when you trade in at Samsung. [Samsung]
- Get 20% off Native Moisturizing Lotion 3-packs. [Native]
- Save 20% on the ThruNite V3 2403 High Lumen Flashlight, USB C Rechargeable LED Handheld Flashlight. [Amazon]
- Keep your drinks cool with the Igloo automatic self-cleaning countertop ice maker. Save 11%! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band! [Best Buy]
- Looking for a perfect night’s sleep? The Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds, Noise Blocking Sleep Headphones might help. Now $30 OFF! [Best Buy]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.