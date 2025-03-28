Quick Drag: Live, Laugh, Lana Ja’Rae

Last week, we had to say goodbye to the gorgeous Lana Ja’Rae. The lip sync assassin and NYC queen talked about her Drag Race journey with Michelle Visage on the latest Whatcha Packin? Lana talks about her humble drag beginnings in Oklahoma and her interesting childhood take on Drag Race.

She also discusses her relationship with her very religious family and how Luxx Noir London became her drag mother. She also talks about her time on the show, her proclivity for being scantily clad, and finding her confidence.

Michelle grills her about her Rosa Parks Snatch Game performance and Naomi Campbell tribute during the “Who wears shorts shorts” runway and how she got her hands on Kandy Muse’s pocket look for the ugliest dress runaway that sent her home.

As always, she brings some looks we did see on the runway, including her quilted look and Fay Wray/King Kong-inspired look for the “Nailed It” runway. I was sad to see Lana go, but hoping for a Luxx/Lana tour real soon.