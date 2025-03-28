GLAAD Media Awards 2025: Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Lil Nas X, Cooper Koch, and more stars celebrate achievements across LGBTQ media

Agatha All Along, Baby Reindeer, Hacks, Doechii, and Cynthia Erivo were among the top winners at the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The milestone 36th ceremony occurred March 27 in Los Angeles, revealing winners across 33 categories spanning film and television. With Shrinking actor Michael Urie serving as host, this prestigious celebration recognized excellence in LGBTQ+ media representation. The ceremony will be available for streaming on Hulu starting April 12.

Thursday evening’s television triumphs included Hacks (comedy series), 9-1-1: Lone Star (drama series), Agatha All Along (new series), Baby Reindeer (limited series), The Real Housewives of New York City (reality program), RuPaul’s Drag Race (competition program), and Heartstopper (kids & family program).

In the film categories, My Old Ass (wide theatrical), Crossing (limited theatrical), and Will & Harper (documentary) secured top honors.

Cynthia Erivo was presented with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, recognizing an openly queer entertainment or media professional’s dedication to combating homophobia.

Doechii, who won GLAAD’s Outstanding Music Artist award and received resounding applause from the audience.

In her acceptance speech, Doechii said in part: “I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD – and to be joining prior honorees such as Renee Rapp, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Janelle Monae. This is such a huge and special moment as well because GLAAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. This organization was founded on the principles of acceptance, inclusiveness and empowerment. Those are the same tenets I strongly believe in, advocate for and that continue to propel me forward – especially now as hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community are being threatened. But we are here and we are not going anywhere. The support and love I’m feeling as I accept this award from GLAAD is overwhelming, uplifting and – as I move forward in my life and career – enabling. It’s also a beacon to other aspiring artists to not let anyone ever block your dreams. Stay connected with each other. Stay passionate. Stay unapologetic.”

Additional luminaries and participants included Marissa Bode, Sophia Bush, Doechii, Glennon Doyle, Dylan Efron, Hannah Einbinder, Cooper Koch, Lil Nas X, Patti LuPone, Nava Mau, Maren Morris, Jay Shetty, Nico Santos, Brian Michael Smith, and Abby Wambach.

Here is the complete winners list for the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards:

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks (Max)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Outstanding New Series

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV

The Groomsmen: Second Chances (Hallmark)

Outstanding Reality Program

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film — Live Action

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film — Animated

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

FILM

Outstanding Film — Wide Theatrical Release

My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Film — Limited Theatrical Release

Crossing (MUBI)

Outstanding Documentary

Will & Harper (Netflix)

MUSIC/OTHER

Outstanding Music Artist

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Durand Bernarr (DSing Records)

Outstanding Podcast

Baby, This is Keke Palmer (Wondery)

Outstanding Broadway Production (TIE)

Lempicka, book by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gould, music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer

Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola

Outstanding Video Game

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Outstanding Comic Book

Suicide Squad: Dream Team, by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, José Luís, Adriano Di Benedetto, Adriano Lucas, Becca Carey (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Becoming Who We Are: Real Stories About Growing Up Trans, [anthology] (A Wave Blue World)

NEWS

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation,” The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Big Gay Football,” CBS Sports (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism — Long-Form

“The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein,” 48 Hours (CBS)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“Sarah McBride Reflects on Becoming First Openly Transgender Person Elected to Congress,” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

Outstanding Print Article

“‘Changing The Narrative’: Advocates Fight HIV Stigma in Dallas’ Latino Community” by Abraham Nudelstejer (The Dallas Morning News)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Friends Remember Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Student Who Died After School Fight, as ‘Fiery Kid’” by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism — Video or Multimedia

“Rainbow Girls: 10 Years of Protection and Prejudice,” The Picture Show (NPR.org)

Outstanding Independent Journalism

The 19th

SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Serie de televisión con guión sobresaliente (Outstanding Scripted Television Series)

El secreto del río (Netflix)

Periodismo televisivo sobresaliente (Outstanding TV Journalism)

“Más Allá de los Pronombres,” Noticias Telemundo Colorado (Telemundo Colorado)

Artículo sobresaliente de periodismo digital (Outstanding Online Journalism Article)

“Jóvenes latinos gay ven un porcentaje creciente de nuevos casos de VIH en EEUU” por Devna Bose, Laura Bargfeld, Phillip Reese, y Vanessa G. Sánchez (APNews.com, KFFHealthNews.org & Univision.com)

Periodismo digital sobresaliente – video o multimedia (Outstanding Online Journalism — Video or Multimedia)

“La investigadora que buscaba su identidad” por Natalia Orozco, Cristina Gleinig y Carlos Delgado (Fuerza Latina — DW Español)