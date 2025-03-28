Will Smith is finally talking about his 10-year Oscar ban

Three years after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, the acclaimed actor is experiencing a remarkable career resurgence in both film and music, demonstrating his resilience to move past the controversy. Despite facing a ban from future Oscar ceremonies due to his actions, Smith appears publicly unfazed by the restrictions.
In a recent conversation with the Associated Press (check out the full interview below) regarding the Academy’s decision, Smith addressed speculation about potentially appealing the decade-long ban from Academy-related events. While remaining diplomatic about his appeal intentions, Smith emphasized his commitment to personal growth and acceptance of consequences. “I am looking to be the best human I can possibly be, and I’m gonna take what I get with that,” Smith said.
The defining moment that tarnished Smith’s previously sterling reputation occurred when he physically confronted Rock and verbally berated him following a G.I. Jane joke directed at his spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, during an award presentation. Though Smith subsequently received the Best Actor Oscar that evening for his compelling portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard, swift consequences followed as the Academy implemented their ban, prompting Smith to issue an apology—which Rock ultimately declined to accept.
Following the lukewarm reception of Emancipation, his first post-controversy film, Smith found professional redemption through Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the latest entry in his successful action-comedy series alongside Martin Lawrence. The film garnered positive reviews and impressive box office returns, accumulating $405 million globally. Notably, the movie demonstrated Smith’s ability to address the controversy head-on, incorporating a clever reference to the incident during a crucial third-act sequence.
Smith’s Hollywood comeback continues to gain momentum with several promising projects in development. Building on the success of Ride or Die, he secured a leading role in Sony Pictures’ Resistor, a science fiction adaptation of Daniel Suarez’s 2014 novel, Influx. Additionally, he’s set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated I Am Legend sequel, sharing the screen with acclaimed actor Michael B. Jordan, while also collaborating with former Bad Boys director Michael Bay on the upcoming Netflix action feature, Fast and Loose.
Smith’s musical endeavors are experiencing a notable revival, marked by his compelling performance of new material at the BET Awards last summer and his meaningful appearance at the Grammy Awards this February, where he presented an award to the legendary music producer Quincy Jones. The artist recently sparked speculation about potential involvement in The Matrix 5 through cryptic teasers, which were later revealed to be connected to his latest single release, “Beautiful Scars.” Smith is preparing to make a significant return to the music industry with Based on a True Story, his first studio album since 2005, scheduled for release on Mar. 28.
