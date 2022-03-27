The 94th Annual Academy Awards took a wild turn on Sunday night.

During the award show, Chris Rock was presenting an award when he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After the joke was made about a sequel to G.I Jane and Pinkett Smith’s bald head, Smith was deeply offended and walked toward Rock, slapping him in the face before returning to his seat.

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

He then, which the Oscars live-stream muted, began yelling at Rock. Smith reportedly said, “Take my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss.

The Dolby Theatre was shocked and so was Rock, as he appeared to struggle after the encounter to regain his train of thought.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Australian television showed an uncensored version of Will Smith telling Chris Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” during the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cExKNWuEHO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

As viewers were still processing an incident in which Smith walked onstage at the Oscars and slapped Rock for making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the King Richard star was announced as the night’s Best Actor winner.

An emotional Smith took the stage, tears in his eyes, and apologized to the Academy and many others, but not to Rock. Smith drew parallels between the moment he was having and the life of the man he played onscreen — Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus.

“I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me,” said Smith. “It’s about being able to shine light on all of the people. Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father just like they said about Mr. Williams. Love makes you do crazy things.”

Smith talked about having the privilege to “protect” co-star Aunjanue Ellis, who played Serena and Venus’ mother Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams in the film. Of having the privilege to protect the actresses who played the superstar sisters, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people,” he continued, “and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do [as actors] you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. You gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s ok.”

Smith then looked to his right and said “Thank you D,” to fellow Oscar winner Denzel Washington, who was sitting up front with tears in his own eyes. “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, “At your highest moment, be careful, because that’s when the devil comes for you.”

He then took a long pause and gathered himself.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment.”

"I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Will Smith says in intense and lengthy remarks that occurred after he hit Chris Rock on the #Oscars stage.https://t.co/1H1Y9jC9bl#oscars pic.twitter.com/IlpBjx8lgD — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

