Published by

Radar Online

More details are starting to come to light in the wake of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkens‘ death as the rest of the band make an emotional return to LA.

Investigators are now claiming that the 50-year-old rock star suffered from a ‘cardiovascular collapse’ after taking a drug cocktail which included heroin, marijuana, opioids as well as other possible psychedelics.

mega

Forensic experts assigned to the American drummer’s autopsy discovered that the rock star’s heart weighed “at least 600 grams'”, that is double the average of a man his age would have which should be around 300 to 350 grams.

Hawkins’ shocking death took place at a luxury hotel in Colombian capital Bogota on Friday night.

The Foo Fighters were the first to announce their drummer’s death on social media to get ahead of new breaking in a joint statement.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the announcement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family … and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Mega

Shortly following his death, reports of drugs in the drummer’s hotel room came out, and in an early statement by police, they claimed those close to Hawkins believed drugs were most likely involved with the musician’s death.

Now, Colombia’s Attorney General’s office has confirmed after an initial autopsy carried out on Saturday that there were traces of 10 different drugs in Hawkins’ urine, including opioids which can range from heroin to fentanyl and morphine.

Concerns about the drummer’s health popped up Friday night when he reportedly began complaining of chest pains prior to the band’s headline performance at the Estereo Picnic Festival in Bogota later that week.

His condition “subsequently deteriorated” and a private doctor and city emergency responders attempted to revive the 50-year-old with no luck.

‘Heroin, Marijuana, Antidepressants, Opioids’: Deathly Drug Cocktail Found Inside ‘Foo Fighters’ Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Five-Star Hotel Room In Bogota

Mega

Hawkins — a father to three children Oliver,16, Annabelle, 13,and Everleigh, 8 — had openly discussed his history of drug use in the past. After a heroin overdose that left the drummer in a short coma, the Foo Fighters drummer admitted he had taken things “too far.”

Mega

Hawkins joined the Dave Grohl led rock band in 1997 after the group their second album, The Colour and the Shape. The Foo fighters have recently returned to Los Angeles after canceling their scheduled festival and were seen visibly emotional after touching down at LAX.

Prior to his passing, Hawkins recently starred in the Foo Fighter’s first feature film earlier this year, Studio 666.