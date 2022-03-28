Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Simone Bredariol, Christian Hogue, Stephen King, and more

by
March 28, 2022
Simone Bredariol
Photo via Simone Bredariol/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Simone Bredariol, Christian Hogue, Stephen King, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Tyler James is gym-ready.

Alexandre Cunha works it out.

Selfie by Simone Bredariol.

Marlon Teixeira goes with the flow.

Jarrod Scott is wet.

Christian Hogue in the locker room.

Augusta Alexander in a towel.

Wyatt Cushman in his Tom Ford’s.

Mason McKendrick is ready to get physical.

Stephen King is padded up.

